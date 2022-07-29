SEBI postponed the applicability of mutual fund nomination rules1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 09:24 PM IST
Investors subscribing to mutual fund units from October 1 will now have the choice of providing a nomination or opting out of it
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a circular stating that the nomination rules pertaining to mutual fund units are postponed to October 1, 2022.