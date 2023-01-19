SEBI probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, Yes Bank: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is probing whether investments by the fund, known at the time as Reliance Mutual Fund, in perpetual bonds of Yes Bank were made as part of a deal whereby in return the lender invested in securities of Anil Ambani group companies, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources declined to be named as the investigation is confidential.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}