Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations, says report3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Indian market regulator, SEBI, is probing the possible violation of 'related party' transaction rules in the Adani Group's dealings with at least three offshore entities
India's market regulator is investigating possible violation of 'related party' transaction rules in the Adani Group's dealings with at least three offshore entities that have links to the brother of the conglomerate's founder, two people said.
