The markets regulator taking cues from the Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd’s exorbitant share price movement after it went through insolvency resolution has decided to rejig the minimum public float norms for companies which undergo corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a discussion paper issued on Wednesday proposed three options for such companies to increase public float at quicker timelines.





Under Sebi norms listed companies need to have atleast 25% of minimum public shareholding (MPS). But for companies which undergo an insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are granted a relaxation from this rule.





For such companies due to fresh fund infusion if the MPS is below 10% then the companies can bring it upto this threshold within 18 months and further to 25% in three years. For companies whose MPS falls below 25% but is above 10% then they need to bring it upto 25% in three years from the date of fall. The shares of the incoming investors also stay locked-in for one year.





Sebi based on the recommendation of primary markets advisory committee (PMAC), suggested three other options.





Post CIRP companies would need to have atleast 10% public float at the time of relisting of their shares. Second option - the 10% threshold should be achieved within 6 months against the 18 months currently allowed. Third option - for companies with 5% MPS post relisting, they would need to increase public float to 10% in 12 months and 25% in the next 24 months.





The discussion paper also suggested that the one-year lock-in requirement would be removed to help achieve MPS compliance. The regulator has sought comments on the issue till 18 September.





Sebi’s relook at the MPS norms comes in the wake of stock movement observed in Ruchi Soya’s share after it relisted in January this year. In the six months’ post listing the stock price exhibited 8764% increase it is price. In an article on 24 June Mint pointed out that barring six trading sessions, the stock has risen by the maximum permissible limit each day post relisting and in terms of market capitalisation it was poised to overtake Marico Ltd.





“In one recent case it was observed that post-CIRP the public shareholding has decreased to 0.97%, and showed 8764% increase in its share price in spite of additional preventive surveillance actions including reduction in price band and moving the scrip into trade for trade segment," said Sebi in the discussion paper.





“Such low public shareholding raises multiple concerns like failure of fair discovery of price of the scrip, need for increased surveillance measures etc. and may therefore pose as a red flag for future cases. Low float also prohibits healthy participation in trading of such companies majorly due to issues related to demand and supply gap of shares," Sebi added.

The regulator said that these relaxations for IBC cases was given to ensure revival of the company and accord it some listing gains.

“While the revival of corporate debtor (company) is essential for all stakeholders, it is also imperative to maintain market integrity in respect of such companies," said Sebi.

According to experts the argument holds at the time of resolution but post resolution low public float does hamper price discovery.

“This would lead to the bidder which has taken advantage of the lower priced/ assets sharing some of the value proposition with the public shareholders. This would also prevent any possibility of manipulation post relisting. Typically, the incoming investor (new promoter) would like to divest at better market conditions but due to the regulatory requirement of quicker divestments the promoter would need to plan such offloading of shares," said Kumar Saurabh Singh, partner, Khaitan and Co.

Sebi also proposed increasing disclosures of the resolution plan. The disclosures should include shares allotted to income investor, source of funds, impact on existing shareholders, pre and post networth and shareholding of the company, names of promoters and key managerial personnel among others.

The regulator held that this information ‘may’ be crucial for public shareholders in ascertaining the actual value of shares on re-listing pursuant to CIRP.

