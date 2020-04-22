Sebi's discussion paper sought comments on whether entities investing in these stressed companies can be exempted from making an open offer. The regulator is also considering relaxing norms for pricing of preferential issues.

Many listed companies are currently facing unprecedented crisis amid lack of revenue due to the lockdown called to curb the spread of covid-19. Share prices of many of these debt heavy companies have taken a severe beating in these times. Post the lifting of the lockdown, companies would need fund infusion from investors to tide over the situation and avoid insolvency or bankruptcy.

The two commonly used routes are preferential allotment of shares to the investor, and pure fund infusion and taking control of the company.

Sebi had received numerous representations that the pricing guidelines for preferential allotment of shares were onerous for financial investors. Making an open offer in case of acquisition creates substantial financial obligation for an incoming investor in addition to infusion by the investor, thereby increasing the cost of financial intervention.

To make it easier for stressed companies to raise funds, the regulator proposed relaxing pricing guidelines and exempting financial investors from making an open offer.

However, the relaxation would be given only for investments in stressed companies. Stressed companies would include companies which have made disclosure of defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and listed and unlisted debt securities for two consequent quarters in terms.

And if there is an existence of inter-creditor agreement in terms of Reserve Bank of India (Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets) Directions and if the instruments issued by the company have been downgraded by credit rating agencies to D.

“There are sufficient checks and balances introduced by Sebi as such investment needs to be approved by majority of minority shareholders and investment is locked in for three years. If Sebi extends the same relaxation to all listed companies during this unprecedented time for a specified period, it will help to reduce potential defaults and allow Indian companies to procure liquidity at right time and at a better price," said Bhavin Shah, partner, PwC India.

Currently, the pricing guidelines for preferential shares is based on share price of 26 weeks or more for frequently traded shares. Due to the continuous fall in prices in companies having stressed assets, it is practically difficult if not impossible for such companies to raise funds through preferential allotment route.

“This large latency in pricing period especially given the deteriorating financial condition of the listed company leads to a wide gap in pricing between the price at the beginning of the twenty-six weeks and the current price when funds are required to be raised," said Sebi in the discussion paper.

Sebi proposed reducing the relevant period from present 26 weeks to two weeks.

Share Via