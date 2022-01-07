Sebi proposes first-ever review of regulations for collective investment schemes

The suggestions are: a) the CIMC or its promotors must be carrying out the business in the relevant field, in which CIS schemes are proposed to be launched, for a period not less than five years; b) The net-worth is positive in all the immediately preceding five years; c) has profits after providing for depreciation, interest and tax in three out of the immediately preceding five years, including the fifth year; and d) minimum net-worth of the CIMC shall be ₹50 crore and shall be maintained continuously.