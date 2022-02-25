MUMBAI : In a consultation paper floated to seek public comments, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has come up with a proposal to allow Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) registered with SEBI to participate in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) in recognized stock exchanges.

As per the consultation paper, Sebi said allowing the FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives is likely to increase depth and liquidity in commodity derivative markets.

Adding that enhanced liquidity can gradually enable Indian commodity derivative market to serve as a global benchmark for various commodities thereby shifting India from the role of price taker to price setter.

FPIs and Custodians have expressed a keen interest to participate in ETCDs if given the option, according to the regulator, their participation might aid in lowering transaction costs in the commodity futures segment due to economies of scale.

Until now, FPIs, being financial investors governed under SEBI regulations with a certain set of compliance requirements and having significant purchasing power have not yet been allowed to participate in ETCDs.

Sebi, however, believes given the ineffectual nature of the Eligible Foreign Entities (EFE) norms, to acquire traction and the fact that no EFE has expressed an interest in participating in ETCDs in India, there is now a perceived need to allow FPIs registered with SEBI to engage in ETCDs.

Sebi has already implemented the participation of Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), Portfolio Management Service (PMS) and Mutual Funds in commodities markets.

In November 2021, Sebi’s Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC) discussed on the EEFs’ lack of engagement in ETCDs, as well as FPIs' participation in ETCDs.

Thereafter it was recommended by the CDAC that EFE norms should be discontinued and foreign investors may participate in Indian ETCDs through the FPI route.

Adding that to increase participation, the condition of necessary actual exposure to Indian physical engagement, as in the case of EFEs, should be removed.

CDAC has advised to adopt a ‘calibrated approach’ before opening up the commodity derivatives market to foreign participation

Sebi’s consultation paper stated “While allowing FPIs, there should be no discrimination with regard to agri and non-agri commodities. However, initially, broad commodities with minimal sensitivity and considerable volume of trading and production should be allowed".

Further it also said EFEs desiring to take hedging positions are presently required to approach Authorized Stock Brokers.

The net-worth requirements, position limits and other additional conditions like prohibition on rebooking of the contracts after cancelling the same, documentation for demonstrating exposure to Indian physical commodities, etc. for EFEs have been prescribed by the regulator.

The market regulator said it witnessed that the number of EFEs on-boarded on exchange platforms has been negligible and apparently the existing norms have acted as deterrent for the EFEs to participate in the Indian ETCDs, hence, the extent of participation by such entities has been nil.

“Considering that around 10,000 FPIs are presently registered in India, even if a tenth of these participate in Indian commodity derivatives market, the same may bring considerable liquidity in Indian ETCDs", it added.

Because FPIs are more financial investors than hedgers, it is thought that pre-conditions, such as establishing exposure to Indian physical commodities, should be waived so that any foreign investor can participate in Indian ETCDs necessarily through the FPI route, the consultation paper noted.

Additionally, FPIs may also be governed by the margining norms and risk management measures which are applicable to other institutional investors like MFs, AIFs and PMSs, the paper said.

While permitting FPIs to engage in ETCDs, appropriate measures such as investment limitations, margining rules, and risk management measures may be implemented.

“To begin with, the position limits for FPIs may be considered to be at par with those presently applicable for Mutual Funds since both FPIs and Mutual Funds are institutional investors", Sebi said in a 11-page report.

The public comments on the consultation paper will be sought by the regulator latest by 24 March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.