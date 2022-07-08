Sebi proposes to include mutual fund units under insider trading

“Any person who is or has during the two months prior to the concerned act been associated with the Mutual Fund, AMC (asset management company) and Trustees, directly or indirectly, in any capacity including by reason of frequent communication with its officers or by being in any contractual, fiduciary or employment relationship or by being a director, officer or an employee of the AMC and Trustee or holds any position including a professional or business relationship between himself and the MF/AMC/Trustees, whether temporary or permanent, that allows such person, directly or indirectly, access to unpublished price sensitive information or is reasonably expected to allow such access," the regulator said.