Sebi proposes to include mutual fund units under insider trading

Sebi proposes to include mutual fund units under insider trading3 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- Presently the units of mutual funds are explicitly excluded from application of prohibition of insider trading (PIT) laws.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday issued a discussion paper to include trading in the units of mutual funds in the ambit of insider trading.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday issued a discussion paper to include trading in the units of mutual funds in the ambit of insider trading.
Presently the units of mutual funds are explicitly excluded from application of prohibition of insider trading (PIT) laws.
Presently the units of mutual funds are explicitly excluded from application of prohibition of insider trading (PIT) laws.
“It is being considered to include a separate chapter in PIT Regulations, specifically to cover transactions in the units of mutual fund schemes," said Sebi.
“It is being considered to include a separate chapter in PIT Regulations, specifically to cover transactions in the units of mutual fund schemes," said Sebi.
Sebi’s proposal is prompted by the Franklin Templeton crisis of 2020 where top executives, their connected entities, including Vivek Kudwa, head of Asia Pacific distribution, withdrew a total of ₹56 crore in March and April 2020 ahead of six debt schemes being closed on 23 April for redemptions.
Sebi’s proposal is prompted by the Franklin Templeton crisis of 2020 where top executives, their connected entities, including Vivek Kudwa, head of Asia Pacific distribution, withdrew a total of ₹56 crore in March and April 2020 ahead of six debt schemes being closed on 23 April for redemptions.
This was largely viewed as fund officials slackening in their fiduciary duty. The regulator had banned these individuals from the securities market and had imposed a monetary penalty on them in June last year. The AMC and its officials have challenged the regulator’s order, the matter is pending before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
This was largely viewed as fund officials slackening in their fiduciary duty. The regulator had banned these individuals from the securities market and had imposed a monetary penalty on them in June last year. The AMC and its officials have challenged the regulator’s order, the matter is pending before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
“A few key personnel of a Mutual Fund were found to have redeemed their holdings in the schemes, while in possession of certain sensitive information not communicated to the unit holders of the schemes," said Sebi in the discussion paper.
“A few key personnel of a Mutual Fund were found to have redeemed their holdings in the schemes, while in possession of certain sensitive information not communicated to the unit holders of the schemes," said Sebi in the discussion paper.
“A need has, therefore, been felt to harmonise the provisions in PIT Regulations to initiate serious enforcement actions against those who misuse the sensitive non-public information pertaining to schemes of Mutual fund, directly or indirectly, which they have access, by virtue of their fiduciary capacity," the regulator added.
“A need has, therefore, been felt to harmonise the provisions in PIT Regulations to initiate serious enforcement actions against those who misuse the sensitive non-public information pertaining to schemes of Mutual fund, directly or indirectly, which they have access, by virtue of their fiduciary capacity," the regulator added.
According to a person familiar with the matter, this move was being contemplated for more than a year but the regulator wanted to strike the right balance between misconduct and making the regulations too onerous.
According to a person familiar with the matter, this move was being contemplated for more than a year but the regulator wanted to strike the right balance between misconduct and making the regulations too onerous.
However, from the discussion paper it seems that the regulator is taking extreme measures on how it defines price sensitive information and connected persons while trading in mutual fund units.
However, from the discussion paper it seems that the regulator is taking extreme measures on how it defines price sensitive information and connected persons while trading in mutual fund units.
“If Sebi wants to implement this it has to be extremely narrow. The present proposals are very widely worded which will make trading or holding mutual fund units onerous. Many fiduciaries don’t trade in shares to avoid attracting any insider trading charges, rather they hold mutual fund units. Such a wide proposal will make investing in mutual funds a problem for fiduciaries," said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, FinSec Law Advisors.
“If Sebi wants to implement this it has to be extremely narrow. The present proposals are very widely worded which will make trading or holding mutual fund units onerous. Many fiduciaries don’t trade in shares to avoid attracting any insider trading charges, rather they hold mutual fund units. Such a wide proposal will make investing in mutual funds a problem for fiduciaries," said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, FinSec Law Advisors.
Insiders would include people in possession of so-called unpublished price sensitive information and connected persons.
Insiders would include people in possession of so-called unpublished price sensitive information and connected persons.
The regulator proposes to include a whole host of events as events that are price sensitive. These include - change in the investment objectives, change in the accounting policy, winding up schemes, restricting redemptions, creating a segregated portfolio, change in liquidity position of scheme, default in the underlying securities, change in valuation of assets.
The regulator proposes to include a whole host of events as events that are price sensitive. These include - change in the investment objectives, change in the accounting policy, winding up schemes, restricting redemptions, creating a segregated portfolio, change in liquidity position of scheme, default in the underlying securities, change in valuation of assets.
The connected persons as defined by the regulator is similarly broad.
The connected persons as defined by the regulator is similarly broad.
“Any person who is or has during the two months prior to the concerned act been associated with the Mutual Fund, AMC (asset management company) and Trustees, directly or indirectly, in any capacity including by reason of frequent communication with its officers or by being in any contractual, fiduciary or employment relationship or by being a director, officer or an employee of the AMC and Trustee or holds any position including a professional or business relationship between himself and the MF/AMC/Trustees, whether temporary or permanent, that allows such person, directly or indirectly, access to unpublished price sensitive information or is reasonably expected to allow such access," the regulator said.
“Any person who is or has during the two months prior to the concerned act been associated with the Mutual Fund, AMC (asset management company) and Trustees, directly or indirectly, in any capacity including by reason of frequent communication with its officers or by being in any contractual, fiduciary or employment relationship or by being a director, officer or an employee of the AMC and Trustee or holds any position including a professional or business relationship between himself and the MF/AMC/Trustees, whether temporary or permanent, that allows such person, directly or indirectly, access to unpublished price sensitive information or is reasonably expected to allow such access," the regulator said.
Even auditors, rating agencies, legal advisor or consultants of the mutual fund and AMC will be included as connected persons.
Even auditors, rating agencies, legal advisor or consultants of the mutual fund and AMC will be included as connected persons.