Sebi provides for assistance to trustees to monitor mutual fund activities

Mutual fund regulations as prescribed by Sebi lays a lot on onus on the trustee board. Trustees have to ensure that Asset Management Companies (AMCs) have systems in place, the appointment of key managerial personnel and registrar, ensure that the fund houses do not act in manner which is beneficial to the associates of AMC and actions of AMC are not detrimental to interest of unit holders. Basically ensure that the AMC, its management and fund managers are avoiding conflict of interest.