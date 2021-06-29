Securities and Exchange Board of India has amended its anti-insider-trading regulations to increase the maximum reward for informants to ₹10 crore from the current upper limit of ₹1 crore.

"With a view to streamlining the process of reward payment and to enhance the quantum of reward under the informant mechanism, the Board considered and approved certain amendments to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015," the market watchdog stated after its board meeting on Tuesday.

"The maximum amount of reward has been increased from ₹1 crore, at present, to ₹10 crore," SEBI further said.

If the total reward payable to the informant is ₹1 crore or less, then the reward may be granted by SEBI, after the final order is issued.

However, if the informant is to be paid a reward which is more than ₹1 crore, then SEBI will present an interim reward of up to ₹1 crore, after the final order is issued. The remaining reward amount will be granted only upon receipt of the monetary sanctions amounting to at least twice the balance of the reward amount payable by SEBI.

During its board meeting today, SEBI approved amendments for listed companies regarding regulatory provisions related to Independent Directors. Under the new rules appointment, removal of independent directors will be through a special resolution approved by shareholders.

The amendments also covered eligibility requirement and resignation of independent directors and their presence on the audit committee. The requirement of undertaking directors and officers insurance has also been extended to the top 1,000 companies by market capitalisation.

The market watchdog also approved the proposal to introduce a framework for accredited investors in Indian securities market.

The SEBI Board also approved the proposal to amend the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019 to permit eligible Resident Indian Fund Managers (other than individuals) to be constituents of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

