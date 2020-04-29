Sebi raises scrutiny of redemption pressure and concentration risk in debt funds

Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought granular details from the ₹27 trillion mutual fund industry, worried about redemption pressures and liquidity in debt schemes, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Sebi also mulls capping the sectoral exposures in credit risk funds to ensure that the fund is more diversified and the concentration risk is controlled.

The regulator has started seeking the daily data since Friday, after Franklin Templeton India decided to shut down 6 debt schemes. The debt funds, especially credit risk funds were already stressed and the shuttering of these schemes increased the contagion risk, the three people said on the condition of anonymity.

An email sent to Sebi spokesperson on Wednesday was not answered till press time.

“Sebi has sought details from the industry on their debt schemes portfolio. Sebi is particularly keen in gauging the redemption pressures and liquidity position for credit risk funds. Sebi has sought details of the liquidity position of the portfolio, redemption pressure in each schemes and how many days will it take to liquidate the securities to meet sudden redemption pressures," said the first of the three people quoted above.

Some of the other details sought include the underlying securities, their ratings, maturities, tenures of schemes and their mismatches, redemption trend, commissions and fees earned by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and distributors from sale of such schemes, name of companies whose papers have been bought, yields of papers, cash surplus kept aside by the AMCs for mitigating redemption/liquidity risks and finally the category of investors in these schemes etc, said the second of the two people quoted above.

“It’s an exercise to ensure that debt schemes, particularly credit risk funds have enough steps in place to ensure that they can meet any redemptions pressures," said this person.

Since Friday, the debt funds have seen cumulative outflows of ₹24,710 crore. The highest redemptions have come from credit risk fund category at about ₹8,210 crore

According to Joydeep Sen, founder of Wiseinvestor, fund houses are resorting to liquidating some of their portfolio to meet redemption pressures, but in this market that has a high cost.

“Liquidating the existing portfolios, it is not the difficulty per se, but the impact cost. Everything is saleable at a price. For example, even DHFL or Vodafone bonds would be saleable, at say 30% of face value," said Sen.

As per Sebi norms, in credit risk funds AMCs invest up to 20% of Assets Under Management (AUM) in papers rated above AA to minimize risk. Rest of the 80% can be invested in papers rated below AA.

“In an informal discussion with some Amfi members, Sebi has indicated that the regulator will soon tighten the exposure norms for credit risk funds. Sebi is planning to introduce capping on exposures to various category of debt papers AMCs buy from companies and banks for their credit risk schemes and fixed income funds," said the third of the three people quoted above.

As of March end, ₹1 trillion was invested by mutual funds in corporate bonds rated below AA+. In credit risk funds more than 70% of assets are invested in papers rated AA and A.

The concentration risk was more pronounced in the six Franklin Templeton debt schemes (which are facing winding up action) as the fund house is the sole lender to 26 of the 88 corporate bonds in its portfolio.

Sebi now mulls to make it mandatory for AMCs to invest only up to a certain percentage in AA rated papers and those graded below. Sebi also plans to make it mandatory for AMCs to invest at least 25% in AA+ rated debt securities, said the third person.

“There could also be a single company wise limit and a sectoral limit on exposures by credit risk funds so that concentration risk is avoided. Accordingly, Sebi may cap exposure limits for stressed sectors such as Non-Banking Finance Companies, realty and infrastructure," he said.

