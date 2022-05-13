Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sebi rationalises norms for stockbrokers to set up subsidiaries, JV in GIFT IFSC

Sebi rationalises norms for stockbrokers to set up subsidiaries, JV in GIFT IFSC

The latest circular has come into force with immediate effect.
1 min read . 07:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Generally, Sebi receives applications from Stock Brokers/ Clearing Members for granting NOCs for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, etc. in GIFT IFSC.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The market regulator Sebi on Friday rationalised the process of application by stockbrokers or clearing members for setting up wholly-owned subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries, and joint ventures in GIFT IFSC.

The market regulator Sebi on Friday rationalised the process of application by stockbrokers or clearing members for setting up wholly-owned subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries, and joint ventures in GIFT IFSC.

Generally, Sebi receives applications from Stock Brokers/ Clearing Members for granting NOCs for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, etc. in GIFT IFSC.

Generally, Sebi receives applications from Stock Brokers/ Clearing Members for granting NOCs for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, etc. in GIFT IFSC.

Under the new guidelines issued today, Sebi directs the format of the application along with a list of supporting documents for seeking NOC for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, or entering into Joint Ventures in GIFT IFSC is placed as Annexure-A.

Under the new guidelines issued today, Sebi directs the format of the application along with a list of supporting documents for seeking NOC for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, or entering into Joint Ventures in GIFT IFSC is placed as Annexure-A.

Further, Sebi directs stock brokers and clearing members to apply through a Stock Exchange where the applicant is a member, along with the required information, documents and NOC received from all Stock Exchanges/Clearing Corporations/Depositories in which the applicant is a member/participant.

Further, Sebi directs stock brokers and clearing members to apply through a Stock Exchange where the applicant is a member, along with the required information, documents and NOC received from all Stock Exchanges/Clearing Corporations/Depositories in which the applicant is a member/participant.

Also, stock exchanges and clearing corporations are directed to forward the complete application to SEBI, after verification along with its recommendation.

Also, stock exchanges and clearing corporations are directed to forward the complete application to SEBI, after verification along with its recommendation.

The above-mentioned circular has come into force with immediate effect.

The above-mentioned circular has come into force with immediate effect.