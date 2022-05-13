Sebi rationalises norms for stockbrokers to set up subsidiaries, JV in GIFT IFSC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Generally, Sebi receives applications from Stock Brokers/ Clearing Members for granting NOCs for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, etc. in GIFT IFSC.
The market regulator Sebi on Friday rationalised the process of application by stockbrokers or clearing members for setting up wholly-owned subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries, and joint ventures in GIFT IFSC.
Under the new guidelines issued today, Sebi directs the format of the application along with a list of supporting documents for seeking NOC for setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, Step Down Subsidiaries, or entering into Joint Ventures in GIFT IFSC is placed as Annexure-A.
Further, Sebi directs stock brokers and clearing members to apply through a Stock Exchange where the applicant is a member, along with the required information, documents and NOC received from all Stock Exchanges/Clearing Corporations/Depositories in which the applicant is a member/participant.
Also, stock exchanges and clearing corporations are directed to forward the complete application to SEBI, after verification along with its recommendation.