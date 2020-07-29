The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday relaxed some provisions under its new margin trading norms. This comes after brokers sending five representations to market regulator and finance ministry highlighting the practical difficulties in implementing the new margin trading norms.

Earlier if a trader wished to utilise his shares as margins, only a Power of Attorney (POA) to the broker was required. But from August, he will be required to pledge securities with the broker to use the securities as margin. The new norms were to prevent a Karvy like episode in the future where client securities were misused and pledged with banks to raise funds. In addition, brokers will be required to collect margins upfront before executing delivery of trades.

The Association of National Exchange Members in India (ANMI) had sought an additional two months’ time to implement the changes in the back offices.

“We request Sebi to allow the existing system to run parallel for two months and allow clients to transfer their DP shares to normal and MTF collateral account till such time the back office systems are in place for the benefit of the clients," said ANMI.

Sebi considering the representation allowed the existing system and new system to run parallel for one month till the end of August.

"In view of the prevailing situation due to Coivid-19 pandemic, partial lockdowns in various areas of the country, representations received from the stock brokers and stock broker associations and that the changes to the systems and software development still under progress. It has been decided that the system of parallel acceptance of the client securities by way of title transfer shall be available only upto 31 August 2020," said Sebi in the circular.

However the regulator did not agree with other ANMI requests where they had sought that market regulator does away with explicit pledge request by client for funded stocks. According to the brokers this did not mitigate the risks taken by brokers, if clients refuse or delay the pledge.

The new pledge guidelines require that margin funded stock first be delivered to the client's account after which the client shall pledge the same through explicit instruction.

“What if the client refuses or delays to provide pledge the funded shares? What happens to the risk taken the broker? How does the broker protect his interest here? How do we assess the credibility of clients, when we don’t even have access to credit scoring systems that are available to other lenders?" ANMI had said in a representation on Wednesday.

The new margins regime, which will be tightened further in December and is expected to push margins higher and in-turn impact trading volumes.

The higher margins will address two major concerns for the regulator – speculative trades and high volatility. Higher upfront margin will also reduce the risk of defaults.

The brokers body further added that this can lead to saddling the brokers with unnecessary risks that they cannot take.

“When a broker has partly provided fund to the stock with his own capital, the requirement that the broker deliver this stock to client DP (depository account) and expect client to explicitly mark pledge for funded stocks is fraught with considerable risk that brokers can ill afford to take," it said.

In the new system, according to ANMI margin-traders will need to put down 20% of the trade value before they execute a trade and the broker could be punished if there is a shortfall or false reporting in terms of margins.

If traders cannot find the cash (or pledge securities) upfront, this could lead to significant reduction of volumes in the cash market, ANMI had said in earlier representations.

The market regulator in informal communications have allowed brokers to sell the client stock the next day to recover his funded portion.

ANMI is terming this as a contradictory to Sebi’s other guidelines.

“There will be no pre-order confirmation from client, there will be no voice recording for such sales, the stock would be moved out of client DP using POA (power of attorney) without the explicit instruction of client which is akin to abuse of the POA which Sebi is very much trying to prevent," said ANMI.

