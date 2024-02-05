Sebi releases consultation paper to revise nomination facilities. Details here

The capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper to revise and revamp nomination facilities in the securities market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sebi's paper points out that a number of measures have been put in place in the recent past to ensure investor protection and to reduce unclaimed assets. These measures include stringent KYC, nominations requirements and simplified transmission norms, centralised mechanism for reporting the demise of an investor through KRAs.

In view of this, the regulator's consultation paper says that the proposed revamping of the nominations' framework aims to aid in reduction of unclaimed assets as well as smoothen the process of succession for the legal heirs.

Key points to know about the consultation paper 1. Revisions to nomination facilities: This consultation paper proposes revisions to nomination facilities for securities (such as shares, bonds, units of REITs/ InvITs / AIFs and other securities) held in dematerialised form in a demat account and for units of mutual fund schemes held in non-materialised form addressing the objective of providing convenience to investors in the Indian securities market.

This will ensure uniformity in the facilities and procedures and affording certain choices and flexibilities in nomination facilities.

It is vital to note that these revised and revamped nomination facilities will operate without affecting the prevalent systems of law governing transmission and succession.

3. General rules, guardrails The general rules will continue to apply to demat accounts and the mutual fund units held in a non-materialised form:

For instance, when two or more persons have opened a demat account or jointly own units of mutual fund schemes, on death of any one of them, the right, title and interest to the demat account or the units of mutual fund schemes will be transmitted to the surviving joint holders/owners.

Additionally, in case of joint accounts when all joint holders/owners simultaneously pass away, the right, title and interest to the demat account or the mutual fund units will be transferred to the nominee/s for effecting due discharge.

The regulator lists out eight such general rules and asks if any of these rules require being changed.

4. Measures to be taken The regulator lists out 15 measures that are meant to be taken by the relevant entities relating to maintaining records of nominations, making changes of nominations, in case of nominee being a minor, and issuance of a common form for nominations across MF units, and others.

In view of the implications of the proposal to investors, their nominees, depositories, asset management companies, their registrars and to market participants, the regulator has invited public comments on the proposal.

The circular issued on Feb 2 reads that the comments should be sent to Sebi by March 5, 2024 through the online form.

