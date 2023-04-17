SEBI releases dispute resolution mechanism for Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation. Details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:46 PM IST
- The dispute resolution mechanism by SEBI is issued to protect the interests of investors in securities and is aimed at promoting the development and regulation of the securities market
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday released a circular announcing a dispute resolution mechanism for Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC). The mechanism will be placed for the settlement of disputes or claims arising out of transactions cleared and settled by the regulator, in the manner specified by SEBI in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×