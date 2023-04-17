Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday released a circular announcing a dispute resolution mechanism for Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC). The mechanism will be placed for the settlement of disputes or claims arising out of transactions cleared and settled by the regulator, in the manner specified by SEBI in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The circular is issued in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 11 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, to protect the interests of investors in securities and is aimed at promoting the development and regulation of the securities market.

The dispute resolution mechanism will be used to settle disputes between clearing members; contention between the clearing members and their clients; differences between the LPCC and its vendors; and disputes between clearing members or its clients and the LPCC.

LPCC is an organization that has been created to manage the process of clearing and settling repo transactions. An efficient repo market enhances the growth of the debt securities market by increasing the liquidity of the underlying debt securities. Additionally, it enables market players to obtain funds temporarily by monetizing their debt holdings without disposing of the underlying assets.

According to the circular, an LPCC shall adopt the dispute resolution mechanism prescribed by the market regulator.

If there are any disagreements that arise among the clearing members of LPCC, they will be resolved through the process of conciliation or by an arbitration panel made up of three clearing members who are not involved in the dispute. The ruling of the arbitration panel would be considered final and binding for the parties involved.

Moreover, SEBI has announced that any disputes between a clearing member and the LPCC will be settled following the prescribed dispute resolution mechanism.

If either the LPCC or a clearing member is not content with the decision made through SEBI's mechanism, then any disputes between them will be resolved using the procedure outlined in the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007, along with the corresponding rules and directions that have been notified.