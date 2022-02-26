The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the result of Grade A Result 2022 for Phase 1 on its website. Candidates who applied for SEBI Grade A recruitment exam can download their results through the official website - sebi.gov.in . SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam 2022 was conducted on February 20, 2022 and it was aimed to fulfill 120 vacancies. It is important to note that the results have been released in the form of merit lists containing the roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for phase 2 of the exam.

To download the result, go to the official website of SEBI i.e. sebi.gov.in. Next, click on the notification flashing on the homepage saying 'SEBI Grade A Result 2022 for Phase 1 Download Link'. Then, click on the relevant streams you appeared for, you will find your SEBI Grade A Result 2022 is in front. Then Download Grade A Result 2022. All those who have been selected in the SEBI Grade A result 2022 phase 1 exam will be called for the further recruitment process.

Phase 2 Exam: SEBI has said that it will conduct the phase 2 online examination except for paper 2 of the Information Technology stream on March 20, 2022. Additionally, the examination for the remaining paper is going to be held on April 03, 2022. For this examination, the admit cards will be released in due time on the official website – sebi.gov.in.

Phase 2 syllabus and pattern: The phase 2 examination will have two papers, each having 100 marks. It is important to note that the time duration and cut-off for each paper are going to be different. Also, the aggregate cut-off will be 50%. For paper 1 of phase 2 of the SEBI grade 2 examination will be the same for all streams. It will have a descriptive test in English in order to test the drafting skills of the candidates. The maximum marks allotted to this paper is 100 and a duration of 60 minutes will be given to the candidates. While the second paper of this exam will be different depending on the streams of the candidates.

