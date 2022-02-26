Phase 2 syllabus and pattern: The phase 2 examination will have two papers, each having 100 marks. It is important to note that the time duration and cut-off for each paper are going to be different. Also, the aggregate cut-off will be 50%. For paper 1 of phase 2 of the SEBI grade 2 examination will be the same for all streams. It will have a descriptive test in English in order to test the drafting skills of the candidates. The maximum marks allotted to this paper is 100 and a duration of 60 minutes will be given to the candidates. While the second paper of this exam will be different depending on the streams of the candidates.