The terms of the committee is to recommend future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects. While they are also to guide SEBI in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.
Market regulator Sebi has reconstituted its advisory committee on leveraging regulatory and technology solutions (ALeRTS). The seven-member panel will now be headed by Sunil Bajpai.
On the website, Sebi has updated that the Advisory Committee for ALeRTS is now be headed by Sunil Bajpai who is the former Principal Advisor (Information Technology) at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Other members of the committee are - Puneet Narang, head of corporate banking technology India at Deutsche Bank, Girish Keshav Palshikar, Principal Scientist at TCS Research and Innovation, Ratnakar Pandey Senior Data Scientist at Amazon, Rohan Rao Senior Data Scientist at H2O.ai, Subir Saha, Head of Compliance at ICICI Group and Harini Balaji CGM, ISD.
Sebi had set up the seven-member committee for ALeRTS in December 2021, which was during that time chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch who is now the chairperson of the regulator.
The terms of the committee is to recommend future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects. While they are also to guide SEBI in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.
Further, the committee guides the regulator from a domain perspective in finding appropriate technology solutions, while also guiding in ascertaining the adequacy of SupTech/RegTech tools envisaged/proposed to be used in-house for improving its capabilities.
