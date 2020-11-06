Sebi requires debt funds to hold 10% of corpus in liquid assets

"Debt markets tend to turn illiquid in times of crisis and a liquid buffer will help. The effect on returns of this will be marginal," said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). However a debt fund manager at a mid sized fund house who spoke to Mint on condition of anonymity took a more pessimistic view. “This kind of liquidity buffer is only needed in an extreme event. Holding on to it in ordinary circumstances will take a toll on returns and investors will go to banks instead. Instead the regulatory solutions should be more geared towards improving liquidity in the underlying debt market rather than putting more restrictions on fund managers," he said.