Sebi resists CRAs' demand to withdraw rating of non-cooperative issuers

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is resisting a representation from rating agencies, which has sought that the rating of those companies that are not cooperating be withdrawn.

The rating agencies wrote to Sebi and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week that they wish to stop rating issuers of instruments and bank loans that are not cooperating by giving inadequate information. They argued that rating without complete information renders the entire exercise futile.

Regulations for credit rating agencies (CRAs) require that an instrument should be rated throughout its lifetime. Sebi is unwilling to change this regulation as it could leave investors in a lurch, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

At present, rating can be withdrawn only if a bank issues a no-objection certificate or if the instrument/loan has been assigned a ‘D’, or default rating.

“Sebi understands that a bulk of bank loans and issuers of debentures have stopped cooperating with rating agencies, which hinders their ability to give a fair rating. But allowing for all these ratings to be withdrawn is not a solution. It will leave investors with even lesser information," said the first of the two people quoted above.

“There are many instances where the issuers are not cooperating and are not giving the critical information. In that case continuing to rate the instrument becomes difficult purely based on information available in public domain and it does not give the investors the right picture of the ability to repay/ default," said Sankar Chakraborti, Chief Executive Officer, Acuite Ratings.

The demand by rating agencies could lead to withdrawal of rating of at least 10,000 companies. These make about 50% of the total loans and bonds outstanding, however, in terms of money involved, these issuers contribute about 20% of the total outstanding debt.

In their representation, the CRAs also cited that there has been a surge in the number of issuers who are not providing adequate information. That ratio has more than doubled to 47% of the total in the two years to March 2020 and bank loans make 95% of such ratings, the agencies said in the representation to the central bank and markets regulator.

Going forward, the rating agencies believe that delinquencies on sharing information will increase owing to covid-19.

“Issuers who were not cooperating before the covid-19 situation will only become more reluctant as the cash flows and financial position have become worse due to the lockdown. Allowing for withdrawals will allow us to start the entire process afresh," said a senior official working with a rating agency.

However, Sebi argues that this will create unnecessary opacity for investors.

“This is not a normal market cycle. Making such structural changes (of rating withdrawals) at such times will leave investors in a lurch. As far as bank loans are concerned it is more to do with banks and RBI," said the first person quoted earlier in the story.

To be sure even today Sebi regulations have made accommodations for non-cooperating issuers.

In January, Sebi had said if companies are not cooperating with CRAs on disclosure of loan defaults then they would be assigned Issuer Not Cooperating (INC) ratings. Further these instruments would be downgraded to below investment grade if delinquencies exist for more than six months.

Sebi is also working with RBI to ensure that rating agencies have more access to information.

“Sebi and RBI are working on a framework to ensure that more information on defaults is made available to rating agencies," the first person added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated