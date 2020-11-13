Sebi’s dual settlement cycle faces opposition from FPIs and brokers

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) plan to shorten the settlement cycle to T+1 and provide an optionality of either T+1 or T+2 is facing resistance from foreign investors as well as large brokers.

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) represented by industry body Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) and brokers represented by Association of National Exchanges Members in India (ANMI) have again written to Sebi highlighting their reservations.

According to the representation from ASIFMA, an optional settlement cycle will increase operational complexity, making India a costlier market when compared to other emerging markets. ANMI on the other hand said that such a small settlement cycle will leave little margin for error.

The concerns for FPIs are more pronounced as a trade settlement for foreign trades requires coordination of a number of market players including—custodians, sub-custodians, clearing members, exchanges.

“Basic issue is complexity for global investors trading in India. Global fund manager will send order to brokers to trade on exchange. Sub-custodians onshore need to confirm these trades to brokers. The settlement cycle even includes clearing participants. With so many handshakes requiring to work seamlessly even a T+2 is sometimes not sufficient. India will just become an expensive market," said a senior executive of a global fund, declining to be named.

According to ASIFMA’s representation to Sebi, a T+1 is counter to what other markets are doing.

Sebi is trying to work a middle path. It has communicated to exchanges and clearing corporations that there could be an optional settlement cycle.

“A T+1 for domestic investors and T+2 for foreign investors," said a Sebi official declining to be named.

However even this route according to FPIs will just increase complexities.

“Nowhere in the world there is an optionality available for settlement cycles. All the emerging markets are aligning towards T+2 cycle. This option will make India an outlier and create lot of operational constraints for brokers, clearing corporations," said a second foreign fund manager.

“If emerging markets is your asset class then it needs to be uniform, else money cycle is off. Domestic T+1 and foreign T+2 will make it unique and introduce operational complexity, increase cost and risk," he added declining to be named.

The Indian lobby body ANMI in its letter on 10 November to Sebi said the shorter settlement cycle would increase working capital requirement for brokers.

“Presently, the Indian banking system is not geared up to fully clear the cheques in one day. Clients staying in remote villages or towns still prefer using the cheque facility instead of net banking for transferring funds from their bank accounts. Needless to say, working capital requirements at the broker’s end will double. It will be the broker who will need to make payin and payout," said ANMI.

“Banks and DPs with the capital markets will need to extend their working hours, so that clients can move funds and securities on ‘T’ day itself. There are lots of clients whose trading account and DP account are with different banks. Such clients will suffer hardship in giving instructions by slip for transferring securities payin," it added.

