Sebi embraces tech, seeks more powers

NEW DELHI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is seeking greater autonomy to foster technological innovation in the securities market and is in talks with the finance ministry to revamp the Sebi Act, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Sebi Act, enacted over three decades ago, was designed around a traditional market ecosystem consisting of exchanges, depositories, brokers, and funds. However, technological advances have led to innovations entering stock markets worldwide, prompting the local regulator to seek more authority to allow them here.

For instance, several brokerages have sought Sebi’s permission to launch artificial intelligence (AI) based products, which have seen success in developed markets. AI-based stock pickers analyze data and automatically buy and sell securities based on the investor’s risk appetite. However, Sebi currently lacks the power to grant necessary exemptions for such products and only permits less advanced Robo Advisors, which are not powered by AI models.

Sebi’s regulatory sandbox programme, which allows market participants to pitch innovative products, has faced limitations due to the outdated Sebi Act. As a result, most of the proposals submitted have been rejected or withdrawn because the Sebi Act lacks provisions for such activities.

“The government formed a committee in October 2021 comprising officials from the finance, corporate affairs and law ministries to draft a new securities market code merging all the stock market rules into a single act," a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. “Sebi pointed out the issue during the consultation process. The committee has already submitted its report to the government."

Sebi is now pitching for powers enabling it to grant exceptions to rules and to allow innovative ideas to be tested in the market environment. The so-called regulatory sandbox can help market entities test their ideas in real-world scenarios and make necessary corrections before seeking separate regulatory approvals for commercial release.

If Sebi succeeds, it could pave the way for a diverse range of innovative products and services in India’s securities market, improving market efficiency and fostering competition among participants.

Emails sent to spokespeople for Sebi and the finance ministry remained unanswered.

To be sure, a regulatory sandbox can only help market entities test their ideas. If problems surface during the testing, the innovators can make changes to the product. However, they will still need separate regulatory approvals if they want to release the product commercially.

One idea that has been proposed but has faced regulatory obstacles is fractional ownership of shares, which has gained popularity in the US through platforms such as Robinhood. Fractional ownership allows investors to buy less than one share of a company, enabling greater retail participation in stocks with high prices per share. However, Sebi currently lacks the power to override the Securities Contract Act, which does not recognize partial share ownership.

This would potentially help increase retail participation in stocks with high per-share prices, such as MRF Ltd, which trades at ₹86,290 apiece.

“Two leading retail brokerages had pitched this idea to Sebi, but it was rejected by the market regulator," said another securities lawyer. “To begin with, even if Sebi wanted to allow this proposal, it didn’t have powers since the word ‘shares’ is defined in the Securities Contract Act, which doesn’t recognize partial ownership of a share. Sebi has no power to override this rule."

Sebi’s push for additional powers aims to address these limitations, enabling the regulator to accommodate technological innovations that could reshape the securities market in India.