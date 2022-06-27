Sebi slaps fine on 4 individuals for violations in Mindtree share trades

Sebi has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on R N Shankar Prasad, Vinay Kumar Sutrave, Ravikumar Kavitha and Gangadharan Sivasankar, according to four separate orders
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed penalties totalling ₹4 lakh on four individuals for violation of insider trading guidelines in the shares of Mindtree. This happened during the January-March 2019 period when they were designated employees.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed penalties totalling ₹4 lakh on four individuals for violation of insider trading guidelines in the shares of Mindtree. This happened during the January-March 2019 period when they were designated employees.
Sebi has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on R N Shankar Prasad, Vinay Kumar Sutrave, Ravikumar Kavitha and Gangadharan Sivasankar, according to four separate orders.
Sebi has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on R N Shankar Prasad, Vinay Kumar Sutrave, Ravikumar Kavitha and Gangadharan Sivasankar, according to four separate orders.
The regulator's orders came after a Sebi probe after it was intimated about alleged violations of prohibition of insider trading norms by some of the firm's designated persons/employees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The regulator's orders came after a Sebi probe after it was intimated about alleged violations of prohibition of insider trading norms by some of the firm's designated persons/employees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The regulator found non-compliance by the individuals with the regulations during January-March 2019 period.
The regulator found non-compliance by the individuals with the regulations during January-March 2019 period.
During their employment with Mindtree, they had transacted in the securities of the company but failed to make disclosures to the firm as required under the (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules, as per Securities Exchange board of India (Sebi).
During their employment with Mindtree, they had transacted in the securities of the company but failed to make disclosures to the firm as required under the (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules, as per Securities Exchange board of India (Sebi).
The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the market value of ₹10 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the market value of ₹10 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In another separate order, the regulator imposed penalties totalling ₹12 crore on two Sahara Group firms -- Sahara Commodity Services Corporation Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd -- as well as Subrata Roy Sahara and three other individuals for violating norms in the issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures in 2008 and 2009.
In another separate order, the regulator imposed penalties totalling ₹12 crore on two Sahara Group firms -- Sahara Commodity Services Corporation Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd -- as well as Subrata Roy Sahara and three other individuals for violating norms in the issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures in 2008 and 2009.
The individuals are the then directors of the companies -- Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava. The fines need to be paid jointly and severally by them within 45 days, according to a Sebi order.
The individuals are the then directors of the companies -- Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava. The fines need to be paid jointly and severally by them within 45 days, according to a Sebi order.