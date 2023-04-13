Sebi slaps ₹25 lakh fine on 5 entities for non-genuine trades1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:57 AM IST
- The investigation revealed that these entities had engaged in the widespread reversal of trades, resulting in the artificial inflation of trading volumes on the exchange.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) levied penalties amounting to ₹25 lakh on five entities for engaging in fraudulent transactions in the illiquid stock options segment on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
