SEBI takes action against front running, prohibits LIC employee and four others from securities market3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:50 PM IST
SEBI alert system leads to a ban on front-running trades worth ₹2.44 crore, involving LIC employee and four others.
Sebi on Thursday barred five entities, including an employee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), from the securities market and impounded illegal gains of ₹2.44 crore made by them, in a case pertaining to front-running the trades of the state-owned insurer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×