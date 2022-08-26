Sebi tightens disclosure rules for rating agencies

Sebi’s new guidelines come after AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank were written down to zero in March 2020 as part of a restructuring plan, which led to huge losses to several investors. In fact, Nippon India Mutual Fund, which had invested in Yes Bank’s risky additional tier 1 bonds came under the Sebi scanner for its ₹2,500 crore investment . The bank’s AT1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore were written off as part of the RBI’s restructuring plan following the scam, rendering the bonds worthless.