Sebi tightens disclosure rules for rating agencies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has enhanced the rules on disclosures by credit rating agencies, and put in place a framework for rating withdrawals of perpetual debt securities
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has enhanced the rules on disclosures by credit rating agencies, and put in place a framework for rating withdrawals of perpetual debt securities.
In a circular issued on Friday, Sebi said in order to facilitate withdrawal of perpetual debt security ratings, that are listed or are to be listed on the bourses, a credit rating agency may withdraw a rating in case it rated these securities continuously for at least five years, or received an undertaking from either the issuer or other agencies that a rating is available for such bonds.
Perpetual (perp) bonds have no maturity date, and are treated as equity. Issuers pay coupons on these bonds ‘perpetually’, and do not have to redeem the principal bond cash flows. According to current regulations for rating withdrawals, ratings of securities, like AT-I bonds, cannot be withdrawn unless the asset is redeemed. This often results in the bond issuer not cooperating with a rating agency.
To bring in more transparency and make the disclosures by rating agencies more useful, Sebi has repeatedly asked agencies to disclose them on their websites either in excel, or machine readable formats.
Sebi’s new guidelines come after AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank were written down to zero in March 2020 as part of a restructuring plan, which led to huge losses to several investors. In fact, Nippon India Mutual Fund, which had invested in Yes Bank’s risky additional tier 1 bonds came under the Sebi scanner for its ₹2,500 crore investment . The bank’s AT1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore were written off as part of the RBI’s restructuring plan following the scam, rendering the bonds worthless.
Yes Bank had raised around ₹2,000 crore by issuing these bonds to institutional investors such as Nippon India MF, Franklin Templeton India, Barclays and Kotak Mutual Fund. Nippon invested about 20% of total issuance. Many investors were surprised by RBI’s action considering that in a bankruptcy case, bondholders are often given priority over shareholders.
Pertaining to rating withdrawals, the market watchdog clarified that unless there are outstanding obligations under the security ratings or a company whose security is rated as wound up, merged, or amalgamated with another company, a rating agency must assign a credit rating to that security and report it in a press release while withdrawing the rating.
Moreover, the circular clarified that rating agencies must compare two consecutive rating actions to standardise the computation and disclosure of a “sharp rating action". “A CRA shall disclose the sharp rating action, if the change between two consecutive rating actions is more or equal to 3 notches downward... The applicability must be by first half of financial year 2022-23," Sebi said.
Sebi also said that rating agencies must have a detailed policy on the non-submission of quarterly financial and performance results, or audited financial results, within prescribed timelines. This policy must include current and past operational details, including details about capex plans, debt obligations along with repayment details and other issues that is appropriate, according to internal assessment or as laid down by a credit rating agency’s internal policies.
