Sebi order on Royal Orchid after getting show cause notice reply

Sebi order on Royal Orchid after getting show cause notice reply1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Sebi will pass a final order on the Royal Orchid matter after hearing the hospitality firm. Sebi has requested a response from the company on the show cause notice it issued on 31 March. Sebi had questioned the company, its promoters, and CFO for alleged misstatement of financial statements.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday said it will pass a final order on the Royal Orchid matter after hearing the hospitality firm. Sebi has requested a response from the company on the show cause notice it issued on 31 March.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message