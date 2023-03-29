Sebi to put in place regulatory framework on ESG disclosure, ratings3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to put in place a regulatory framework on ESG disclosures by listed entities, ESG ratings in the securities market, and ESG investing by mutual funds to facilitate a balance between transparency, simplification and ease of doing business in an evolving domain.
