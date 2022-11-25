SEBI alerts RBI about NBFCs evergreening loans

“Sebi, during the course of its examination, found at least two NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) and two AIFs indulging in the practice of ‘evergreening’ through the AIF route. We told some industry players to stop this misuse, but it has continued. Which is why Sebi has stopped AIFs working on ‘priority distribution’ from accepting new mandates till the regulators have a solution," an official, one of the two people cited above said, seeking anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}