SEBI unveiled new logo on its foundation day

SEBI unveiled new logo on its foundation day1 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- The regulator of the securities market, SEBI, unveiled a new logo today.
The regulator of the securities market, SEBI, unveiled a new logo today. In the presence of former Chairmen, former and current Full Time Members of SEBI, the new logo was introduced during a ceremony held at the SEBI Head Office in Mumbai on the occasion of SEBI Foundation Day.
Unveiling the logo, SEBI Chairperson, Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch said “SEBI’s new logo seeks to reflect the unique combination of rich traditions of SEBI and new data and technology-based approach to all the three areas of its mandate in the securities market-Development and Regulation of the Securities Market and Investor Protection."
Established on April 12, 1988, SEBI celebrated its 35th Foundation Day today. During the course of the past 35 years, SEBI has expanded and changed into an organisation that supports the development of the Indian economy and markets. With years of exemplary leadership and steadfast dedication from its employees, it has developed strong foundations that have been fostered throughout time.
The market regulator said it continues to believe in and follow its rich tradition of consultation and partnership with industry. With this combination of data, technology, consultation and partnership, it is well on the way to establishing global best practices in the Securities Market.
The new SEBI logo illustrates the organization's continued dedication to fostering economic growth through capital formation, upholding its illustrious history of a collaborative approach to policymaking, and embracing the power of data and technology. In addition to representing the aspiration of a new and contemporary nation that strives for the success of every Indian, the new SEBI logo keeps its historic blue colour palette.
