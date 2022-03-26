Sebi wants to reduce timelines for open, buyback offers; seeks public comments

Market regulator SEBI suggested some changes in the timeline for procedural activities of open and buyback offers. The move will reduce the overall time taken for their completion.
SEBI via its consultation paper has also sought comments from stakeholders including market intermediaries and the public on the procedure followed with respect to the timelines of various activities involved in open offers and buyback offers.
The SEBI-proposed changes in the timelines of procedural activities would help reduce the overall time taken for completion of open offer from 62 working days to 42 working days and overall time for completion of buyback from 43 working days to 36 working days, which would be investor-friendly and make the process more efficient, SEBI said.
As per SEBI, considering the technological advancements in digital and fin-tech and changes made in the manner of tendering and settlement of shares, a need was felt to review the overall timelines for procedural activities, including the duration of the tendering period, involved in the open offers and buy-back tender offers.
The move, as per the market regulator, will conclude the same in a more efficient and time-bound manner and synchronise the timelines of similar activities across all the tender offers.
Among other changes, the regulator has proposed the period for tendering shares in an open offer to 10 working days from the date of receiving comments from Sebi and would remain open for 5 working days.
"Considering that the same is being proposed in case of open offers, we may implement the same in buyback offers also. Therefore, it is proposed that tendering period may remain open for five working days," as per the consultation paper issued on Friday.
