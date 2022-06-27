SEBI warns Aurobindo Pharma over USFDA audit3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 07:05 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma has received SEBI's warning over an ongoing USFDA audit.
On June 27, Aurobindo Pharma (APL) reported receiving a warning notice from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for failing to disclose information on an ongoing audit of one of its manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and findings from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).