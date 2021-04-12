New Delhi: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has warned investors of possible fraudsters who are posing as officer from the regulator. These fake officials are extorting money from investors for resolving complaints.

These fraudsters are already been noticed by the regulator and the regulator has cautioned the investors and the general public against such traps. SEBI has clearly stated that it does not seek money or fees in any form for resolution of complaints.

The regulator has asked investors to exercise caution and not fall prey to fraudulent emails/communication in the name of SEBI or its officials. Investors have been advised to inform the local police or cyber crime authority about such frauds immediately.

"These fraudsters are reported to have sent emails impersonating employees of Sebi / posing as officials / posing as official communication channels of Sebi and offer to help investors to resolve their complaints," Sebi said in a statement on Monday.

Often, investors are made to part with money in the name of the processing fee, other fees, etc, it noted.

Accordingly, the regulator cautioned investors against such impersonations and further advises them to beware of emails / any other communication impersonating employees of Sebi and refrain from responding to such emails and communication.

"The only official and genuine website of Sebi, where an investor can file his/her complaint are https:cores.gov.in and members of the public are advised to be careful and not get misled by fake websites with similar addresses, fake logos / similar-looking domains and email ids, etc," Sebi said.





