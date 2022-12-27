Sec 144 in Karnataka, ban on liquor in few areas of Mangaluru extended1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM IST
The city police commissioner has extended the prohibitory orders imposed on few areas until 6 a.m. on 29 December
The city police commissioner has extended the prohibitory orders imposed on few areas until 6 a.m. on 29 December
The liquor ban and the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that were placed in some areas of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Sunday, have been extended until 29 December.