Home / News / India /  Sec 144 in Karnataka, ban on liquor in few areas of Mangaluru extended

The liquor ban and the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that were placed in some areas of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Sunday, have been extended until 29 December.

The city police commissioner N Shashikumar has extended the prohibitory orders in place for the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panamburu police station limits until 6 am on Thursday.

The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29.

In order to prevent any untoward incidents following the murder of a store owner at Katippalla on December 24, the police commissioner earlier imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur in Mangaluru from 6 AM on 25 December to 6 AM on 27 December.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout