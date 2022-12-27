The liquor ban and the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC that were placed in some areas of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Sunday, have been extended until 29 December.

The city police commissioner N Shashikumar has extended the prohibitory orders in place for the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panamburu police station limits until 6 am on Thursday.

The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29.

In order to prevent any untoward incidents following the murder of a store owner at Katippalla on December 24, the police commissioner earlier imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur in Mangaluru from 6 AM on 25 December to 6 AM on 27 December.

(With inputs from ANI)