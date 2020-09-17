Amid the surging novel coronavirus cases, Mumbai Police re-imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city from midnight to September-end. However, no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said. The order is an extension of existing order, all exemptions under Unlock to continue and will be applicable in Mumbai City till September 30.

The re-imposition of Section 144 in Mumbai doesn’t change anything.

Here is all you need to know:

1) Beginning this midnight, section 144 will remain imposed till 30 September.

2) DCP Operations issued an order under Sec 144 CrPC yesterday, applicable in Mumbai city up to 30 September.

"It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police," said DCP PRO.

3) "All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zones' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the order stated.

4) Movement and gathering of people are prohibited except for listed emergency and non-emergency services, as it was already stated.

5) With panic spreading over the order via viral messages over social media, Maharashtra's cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter and clarified no new restrictions have been imposed.

6) He urged Mumbaikars not to panic as it is an extension of the 31 August order.

7) Mumbai city reported 2,411 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,78,385. The death toll in the city rose to 8,323, of which 43 were reported on Thursday.

8)Along with that, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 11,45,840 with addition of 24,619 cases, the state health department said. With 398 patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 31,351, it said.

