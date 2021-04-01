A subject expert committee of the Indian regulator has allowed Bharat Biotech International to conduct a phase 2 trial where participants will get a third shot of Covaxin six months after the second dose.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should conduct the booster dose study only in 6 mcg (microgram) cohort and also should follow up the subjects at least for 6 months after the third dose," minutes of the panel’s meeting on 23 and 24 March said about Bharat Biotech’s amendment of protocol for its ongoing phase 2 trial.

A phase 2 trial is used to test the immune response provided by the vaccine against a disease, in this case covid-19, in a person. This differs from a phase 3 trial which tests for efficacy, or what proportion of people are protected by the vaccine.

In its phase 2 trial, which Bharat Biotech started in August, the company divided 380 participants into two groups, where one was given two doses of 3 microgram and another 6 microgram. In both groups, the two doses were given one month apart. While both dosage forms showed that the vaccine was safe and provided protection, the 6 mcg dose was selected because of a better immune response.

However, it is not clear now why Bharat Biotech has modified the trial to test for a third dose six months after the second dose. At the time of publishing, the company had not replied to emailed queries sent to them on Thursday.

“It is unusual for a company to test immune response from a third dose six months after second. The only thing I can do is speculate. One reason could be that we still don’t know how long these vaccines provide protection, and the general consensus is that protection will be there for at least six to eight months and after that the antibody titres might show a decline. So they may have done it pre-emptively for stronger protection or they may have access to some data that shows a decline in antibodies," Davinder Gill, a vaccine expert based in Massachusetts, US, said.

Gill also highlighted the results of Sinovac’s wholly inactivated virus in the phase 3 trial in Brazil, which showed an efficacy of around 50%. So Bharat Biotech may have done it pre-empted a similar trend and decided to test for another booster dose, he said.

Bharat Biotech is currently also conducting a phase 3 trial of 25,800 participants in India to determine the efficacy of the vaccine. Last month, it had released its interim data from the trial, which showed an efficacy of 80.6%.

