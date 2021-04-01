SEC allows Bharat Biotech to test 3rd Covaxin shot six months after 2nd

“It is unusual for a company to test immune response from a third dose six months after second. The only thing I can do is speculate. One reason could be that we still don’t know how long these vaccines provide protection, and the general consensus is that protection will be there for at least six to eight months and after that the antibody titres might show a decline. So they may have done it pre-emptively for stronger protection or they may have access to some data that shows a decline in antibodies," Davinder Gill, a vaccine expert based in Massachusetts, US, said.