Bharat Biotech's nasal covid booster dose gets approval for trials

The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) during October 2021 and received emergency use nod for children aged 12-18 from DCGI recently. In the study, no serious adverse event was reported. A total of 374 subjects reported either mild or moderate severity symptoms, with 78.6 per cent getting resolved within a day. Pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported adverse event, the release said. For the trial, 976 subjects were screened for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR and ELISA testing ( enzyme-linked immunoassay). Out of these, 525 eligible participants were enrolled. Based on the age, participants were distinguished into three groups in an age de-escalatory manner.

