SEC recommends phase 3 clinical trial for Dr Reddy’s Sputnik Light booster dose

This comes in the backdrop of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Control Standard Organization (CDCSO) on Friday recommending Serum Institute of India Ltd’s Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 12-17-year-olds, as reported by Mint earlier. The recommendation is yet to be approved by the Drug Controller General of India. At present, only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is used to immunize teenagers between 15 and 18.