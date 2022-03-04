SEC recommends restricted emergency use of COVOVAX vaccine for 12-17 age group

In a latest development related to Covid vaccine, the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) on Friday gave the recommendation to Serum Institute of India’s (SII) COVID-19 vaccine—COVOVAX for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the age group of 12 to 17 years, reliable sources confirmed Mint. COVOVAX is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals.

