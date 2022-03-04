SEC recommends restricted emergency use of COVOVAX vaccine for 12-17 age group

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a latest development related to Covid vaccine, the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) on Friday gave the recommendation to Serum Institute of India’s (SII) COVID-19 vaccine—COVOVAX for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the age group of 12 to 17 years, reliable sources confirmed Mint. COVOVAX is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals.
These recommendations are yet to be approved by Drug Controller General of India.
Serum Institute of India did not immediately reply to Mint' emailed queries.
Last month, Pune based pharma giant had put the application before India’s drug regulator seeking for restricted emergency use of COVOVAX in adolescents.
It may be noted that Serum Institute has been developing Covovax through a technology transfer protocol from Novavax, already approved by the European medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation.
In December last year, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing to SII's version of US firm Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for the two companies to ship their doses for the COVAX program.
Presently, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is being used for teenagers to vaccinate children between 15-18 years.
As per the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday, India has administered more than 178.29 crore (1,78,29,13,060) COVID-19 vaccine doses. In the last 24 hours, 24.84 lakh doses (24,84,412) vaccine doses were administered.
