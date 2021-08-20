New Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended approval for emergency use authorization (EUA) to Zydus Cadila's three-dose covid-19 vaccine , ZyCoV-D, an official told Mint .

“The ZyCoV-D vaccine has been recommended for approval on Thursday during the meeting," the official said.

The drugmaker has also evaluated a two-dose regimen for ZyCoV-D vaccine using a 3 mg dose per visit and the immunogenicity results had been found to be equivalent to the current three-dose regimen. "We have also asked the company to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine," the official said. The SEC is, however, evaluating the data already submitted by the company and is likely to give final approval.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm had applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for EUA for its three-dose ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine against covid-19 on 1 July.

With the development, Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine would become the fifth vaccine getting a green signal for administration in India after Oxford-AstraZeneca developed and locally manufactured

Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech's domestically developed and manufactured Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and US' Moderna. Zydus’s vaccine would also be the world’s first DNA vaccine to receive approval in any country.

In the interim analysis, the pharmaceutical company had said, the primary efficacy of the vaccine is 66.6% for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. The company further said that the vaccine is also “safe and very well tolerated" in the adolescent population in the 12-18 years age group.

No moderate case of covid-19 was observed in the vaccine arm post administration of the third dose, suggesting 100% efficacy for moderate disease. No severe cases or deaths due to covid-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine, the company had said in a statement.

ZyCoV-D had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both the phase I/II and phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), the company had said adding that the plug and play technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based on is ideally suited for dealing with covid-19 as it can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.

Zydus Cadila claimed to have conducted the largest clinical trial for its covid-19 vaccine in India so far in over 50 centers. This was also the first time that any covid-19 vaccine has been tested in adolescent population in the 12-18 years age group in India, the company had said.

