SEC recommends Zydus Cadila's three-dose covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

ZyCoV-D had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both the phase I/II and phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), the company had said adding that the plug and play technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based on is ideally suited for dealing with covid-19 as it can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.