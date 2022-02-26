The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said.

Air India's first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive, officials said. The flight landed in the financial capital on Saturday evening.

The airline's one more evacuation flight -- for Hungarian capital Budapest -- departed from Delhi on Saturday.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border by road have been taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights, they said.

The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) with 219 Indians and is expected to land at the Mumbai airport at around 9 PM on Saturday, they said.

The second evacuation flight AI1942 and third evacuation flight AI1940 are expected to return from Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, to the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, they mentioned.

