Six months after the first batch of eight cheetahs was released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, the second group of 12 spotted cats from South Africa is expected to arrive the reserve on February 18, said a senior forest official on Saturday.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) J S Chouhan said the felines will be flown from South Africa to Gwalior before being transported to Kuno.

“I am unaware of the number of male and female cheetahs in the batch of 12. The cheetahs will be kept under one-month quarantine as per the norms," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of cheetahs from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at KNP on his 72nd birthday on September 17. Currently, the first group is in hunting enclosures at the park before the full release into the wild.

India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah but the animal was declared extinct there by 1952, primarily because of habitat loss and deaths at the hands of hunters seeking their distinctive spotted hides.

Efforts to reintroduce the animals gathered pace in 2020 when India's Supreme Court ruled that African cheetahs, a different subspecies, could be brought into the country at a "carefully chosen location" on an experimental basis.

According to the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population would be imported from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries as a founder stock for five years initially and then as required by the program.

India and South Africa on 27 January signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the re-introduction of Cheetah in India.

South Africa said that it had reached a deal to transfer more than 100 cheetahs to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted cats in the south Asian country.

