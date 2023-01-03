Second batch of Cheetah from South Africa likely to arrive in India this month

Second batch of Cheetah from South Africa likely to arrive in India this month2 min read . 07:20 PM IST
- The Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India aims at introducing around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females)
In September 2022, cheetah came back to India after 70 years, when PM Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park. The five female and three male cheetahs were reintroduced as part of the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India.
In September 2022, cheetah came back to India after 70 years, when PM Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park. The five female and three male cheetahs were reintroduced as part of the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India.
The sources from Union Environment Ministry on Tuesday informed that the second batch of 12 cheetahs under the action plan is likely to arrive in India from South Africa in January.
The sources from Union Environment Ministry on Tuesday informed that the second batch of 12 cheetahs under the action plan is likely to arrive in India from South Africa in January.
“Discussions with South African authorities to translocate 12 cheetahs to Kuno are at an advanced stage and the animals are likely to arrive in January," news agency PTI quoted the sources from the ministry.
“Discussions with South African authorities to translocate 12 cheetahs to Kuno are at an advanced stage and the animals are likely to arrive in January," news agency PTI quoted the sources from the ministry.
The Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India aims at introducing around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that would be imported from South Africa, Namibia, and other African countries. The cheetahs will be imported to establish an ideal population of the mammal in the country.
The Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India aims at introducing around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that would be imported from South Africa, Namibia, and other African countries. The cheetahs will be imported to establish an ideal population of the mammal in the country.
"The government of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Republic of Namibia on 'Wildlife Conservation and Sustainable Biodiversity Utilization' on 20th July 2022," Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in Rajya Sabha.
"The government of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Republic of Namibia on 'Wildlife Conservation and Sustainable Biodiversity Utilization' on 20th July 2022," Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in Rajya Sabha.
The minister also added that the government has spent Rs. 38.70 crores under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger for the introduction of cheetahs in the country from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The government will also spend Rs. 29.47 crores under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for cheetah introduction, management, and maintenance.
The minister also added that the government has spent Rs. 38.70 crores under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger for the introduction of cheetahs in the country from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The government will also spend Rs. 29.47 crores under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for cheetah introduction, management, and maintenance.
The current imported stock is a founder stock for five years initially and as required by the program further imports will be conducted.
The current imported stock is a founder stock for five years initially and as required by the program further imports will be conducted.
The carnivores were completely wiped from the country and were declared extinct in 1952, due to overhunting and habitat loss.
The carnivores were completely wiped from the country and were declared extinct in 1952, due to overhunting and habitat loss.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)