Second batch of cheetahs likely to arrive in India on Jan 202 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 08:16 AM IST
India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah but it was declared extinct there by 1952.
Cheetahs came back to India after 70 years in September 2022, when PM Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday. The five female and three male cheetahs were reintroduced as part of the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India.