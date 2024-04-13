Second batch of Indian military troops leave Maldives

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said that Indian military personnel based on the second platform has left the Maldives last Thursday, local news Edition reported on Saturday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!