Second batch of Indian military troops leave Maldives
BREAKING NEWS

Second batch of Indian military troops leave Maldives

Akriti Anand

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said the second batch of Indian military personnel left the Maldives last Thursday.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said that Indian military personnel based on the second platform has left the Maldives last Thursday, local news Edition reported on Saturday.

