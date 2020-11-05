The second batch of three Rafale jets took off from a French airbase and arrived in India at 8:14 pm on Wednesday after three mid-air refuelling en route and flying non-stop from France.

The Rafale aircraft covered the distance from France to India in a span of over eight hours, showcasing the Air Forces's long-range operational capability.

The aircraft arrived at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the IAF for successfully accomplishing a highly complex mission in a professional and safe manner, as per the office of the Defence Minister.

Sharing a video of the second batch of Rafales landing in India, Singh wrote in a tweet, "The IAF pilots brought home the second batch of three Rafale aircraft today after flying non-stop from France in a ferry that lasted for over 8 hours. RM @rajnathsingh congratulates @IAF_MCC for successfully accomplishing a highly complex mission in a professional & safe manner."

In a tweet, the IAF said that the second batch of Rafale aircraft arrived in India on Wednesday. "Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France," the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated.

The first batch of five Rafales flew into India on 28 July and was officially inducted on 10 September by the Modi government.

With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have eight fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days.

The Rafale fighters have already been operationalised and have also been deployed in the conflict zone of Ladakh in the short duration of time they have been with the Air Force.

A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a ₹60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.