A second batch of the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine arrived in India on Sunday, a development expected to give a boost to India’s plans to vaccinate its people as the country seeks to stem a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections.

Russia had earlier despatched 150,000 doses of Sputnik V that had arrived in India on 1 May.

On Friday, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the local partner for the vaccine had launched Sputnik V in India saying that the vaccine would cost ₹995 per shot. Sputnik V involves giving two doses three weeks apart, with each dose made of different adenovirus vectors—Ad26 and Ad5 human adenoviruses.

“Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world", Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear how many doses of the vaccine were part of the second consignment.

Dr Reddy’s signed a pact last year with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to market 250 million doses of the vaccine. The vaccine was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, with RDIF responsible for commercializing the vaccine globally via manufacturing and distribution pacts. Out of the total 250 million, Dr Reddy’s will be importing about 15-20% in the next two months before local production takes off. In India, RDIF has manufacturing pacts with six companies—Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, Panacea Biotec and Shilpa Medicare—to collectively produce over 850 million doses per year.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.